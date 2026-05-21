Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed tackle Marques Cox and running back Carlos Washington Jr.and waived tight end Jalin Conyers and guard/tackle Braeden Daniels.

Conyers entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2025 and spent the season on the injured reserve list. He played his final collegiate season at Texas Tech (2024) after three seasons at Arizona State (2021-23). He appeared in 47 games with 10 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 104 receptions for 1,166 yards (11.2 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He earned All-Big 12 honors in 2024 with the Red Raiders.

Cox entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Broncos in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad with Denver and Arizona. He spent the last two years of his collegiate career at Kentucky (2023-24) after five seasons at Northern Illinois (2018-22), appearing in 61 games with 59 starts throughout his collegiate career – primarily at left tackle.

Daniels has spent time on the practice squad with Miami (2025), Dallas (2024), Houston (2024), the L.A. Chargers (2024) and Philadelphia (2024). He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (118th overall) by Washington in the 2023 NFL Draft, where he spent the season on injured reserve. Daniels played collegiately at Utah, where he appeared in 49 career games with 43 starts – 18 at left guard, 14 at left tackle and 11 at right tackle. He was a Pac-12 All-Conference first-team selection in 2022.