Dolphins sign Herman

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed fullback DJ Herman.
Herman participated in Miami's rookie minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis. He played collegiately at San Diego State (2021-25), where he appeared in 49 career games with two starts at linebacker. He recorded 56 tackles (26 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and two passes defensed with the Aztecs and was a key contributor on special teams.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|DJ Herman
|FB
|6-1
|235
|24
|R
|San Diego State ‘26
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|UDFA, ‘26