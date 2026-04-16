One-Week Countdown to the NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Set to Host 2026 Draft Party Presented by Bud Light

The Miami Dolphins announced they will host their 2026 Draft Party presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET across two South Florida locations, as the organization begins its one-week countdown to the NFL Draft.

The official draft parties, free and open to the public, will be hosted at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove, giving fans throughout Broward and Miami-Dade counties the opportunity to come together and celebrate alongside fellow Dolphins supporters as the first round unfolds.

Miami enters the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round selections (Nos. 11 and 30) and 11 picks overall, including a franchise-record seven picks in the top 100, making this year's draft one of the most anticipated in recent history.

The free, fan-friendly events will feature interactive games, giveaways, photo opportunities, appearances by the Dolphins mascot and performances by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders. Both locations will also host live panel discussions offering insight, analysis and personal draft stories from current Dolphins players and alumni.

The Dolphins hold 11 total selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks (Nos. 11 and 30), one second-round pick (No. 43), four third-round picks (Nos. 75, 87, 90 and 94), one fourth-round pick (No. 130), one fifth-round pick (No. 151) and two seventh-round selections (Nos. 227 and 238).

Miami Dolphins Season Ticket Members will receive select complimentary food and beverage offerings during the event.