Dolphins sign 11 undrafted college free agents

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed 11 undrafted college free agents: center Jim Bonifas, tackle Kevin Cline, quarterback Mark Gronowski, running back Anthony Hankerson, defensive lineman Rene Konga, wide receiver Donaven McCulley, edge Rodney McGraw, safety Louis Moore, running back Le'Veon Moss, edge Mason Reiger and defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders.

Bonifas played collegiately at Iowa State (2021-25), where he appeared in 37 career games with 25 starts in five seasons with the Cyclones. He helped Iowa State to a Big 12 Championship Game appearance in 2024, earned Phil Steele fourth-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 and was a two-time academic all-conference selection (2024-25).

Cline appeared in 44 games with 14 starts – primarily at right tackle – in six seasons at Boston College (2020-25). In 2025, he anchored an offensive line that helped the Eagles record six games of 100-plus rushing yards, including four of more than 400 total yards, while also ranking 15th nationally and third in the ACC in passing yards per game (280.2).

Gronowski finished his collegiate career at Iowa (2025) as a graduate transfer after five seasons at South Dakota State (2020-24). He appeared in 68 games with 67 starts throughout his collegiate career, completing 921-of-1,450 passing attempts (63.5 pct.) for 12,049 yards and 103 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, along with 515 rushing attempts for 2,312 yards (4.5 avg.) and 53 touchdowns. Gronowski, who led South Dakota State to two FCS National Championship titles (2022, 2023), earned 2023 AP FCS first-team All-America honors and won the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He was also a two-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Year (2020, 2023) and a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection (2020, 2023).

Hankerson spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Oregon State (2024-25), appearing in 24 games with 19 starts and recording 479 carries for 2,168 yards (4.5 avg.) with 24 touchdowns, along with 49 receptions for 274 yards (5.6 avg.). He transferred to Oregon State from Colorado (2022-23), where he spent two seasons. He appeared in 20 games with three starts and recorded 593 rushing yards on 146 carries (4.1 avg.) and four touchdowns, along with 21 receptions for 95 yards with the Buffaloes. A native of Boynton Beach, Florida, Hankerson attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Konga spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Louisville (2024-25), where he appeared in 23 games with 16 starts and recorded 49 tackles (25 solo), 4.0 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss and six passes defensed. He was named to the 2025 All-ACC second team. Konga transferred to Louisville from Rutgers (2020-23), where he spent four seasons, appearing in 21 games and recording 14 tackles (eight solo), 2.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

McCulley finished his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Michigan (2025), where he started all 13 games, recording 39 receptions for 588 yards (15.1 avg.) with three touchdowns. He spent four seasons at Indiana (2021-24), where he started his career as quarterback in 2021. He made seven game appearances with four starts at quarterback his freshman year, completing 35-of-82 passes (42.6 pct.) for 475 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. McCulley transitioned to wide receiver in 2022, appearing in 29 games with 11 starts as a wideout and recording 68 receptions for 849 yards (12.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns with the Hoosiers. He earned Phil Steele fourth-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

McGraw finished his collegiate career at Western Michigan (2024-25), where he spent two seasons and appeared in 27 games with one start while recording 64 tackles (24 solo), 8.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spent two seasons at Penn State (2021-22) and one at Louisville (2023) before transferring to Western Michigan. McGraw appeared in five contests with Penn State and played in one game with Louisville.

Moore appeared in 51 career games with 28 starts in four seasons at Indiana (2022-23, 2025) and Ole Miss (2024), recording 216 tackles (127 solo), nine interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he earned AP second-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors and helped the Hoosiers win the first national championship in school history, along with a Big Ten title. Moore spent three seasons as a wide receiver and safety at Navarro Community College (2019-21) in Corsicana, Texas, prior to enrolling at Indiana.

Moss played collegiately at Texas A&M (2022-25), where he appeared in 32 career games with 20 starts in four seasons and totaled 321 rushing attempts for 1,767 yards (5.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns, along with 24 receptions for 236 yards (9.8 avg.). He was named to the 2024 All-SEC second team and helped the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Reiger finished his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Wisconsin (2025) after five seasons at Louisville (2020-24). He appeared in 44 career games with 13 starts, recording 82 tackles (50 solo), 13.0 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He helped the Cardinals reach the ACC Championship Game for the first time in school history in 2023.