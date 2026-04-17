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Pro Football Hall of Fame Center Dwight Stephenson to announce Dolphins Day 2 Draft pick

Apr 17, 2026 at 10:47 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary Dolphins center Dwight Stephenson will announce Miami's second-round selection (43rd overall) on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Miami currently holds five picks on Day 2 of this year's draft, including the second-round selection and four third-round picks (75th, 87th, 90th and 94th overall). The Dolphins enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a total of 11 selections, including two in the first round (Nos. 11 and 30) and a franchise-record seven picks in the top 100.

A second-round selection (48th overall) by Miami in the 1980 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Stephenson spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Dolphins (1980-87), anchoring an offensive line that led the league in fewest sacks allowed each season from 1982-87. He was named the 1985 NFL Man of the Year, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn the league's most prestigious honor.

Stephenson earned four first-team All-Pro honors (1984-87), five Pro Bowl selections (1983-87) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998. A member of the Dolphins Ring of Honor, he was also named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh. It will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

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