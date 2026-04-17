Pro Football Hall of Fame Center Dwight Stephenson to announce Dolphins Day 2 Draft pick

Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary Dolphins center Dwight Stephenson will announce Miami's second-round selection (43rd overall) on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Miami currently holds five picks on Day 2 of this year's draft, including the second-round selection and four third-round picks (75th, 87th, 90th and 94th overall). The Dolphins enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a total of 11 selections, including two in the first round (Nos. 11 and 30) and a franchise-record seven picks in the top 100.

A second-round selection (48th overall) by Miami in the 1980 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Stephenson spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Dolphins (1980-87), anchoring an offensive line that led the league in fewest sacks allowed each season from 1982-87. He was named the 1985 NFL Man of the Year, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn the league's most prestigious honor.

Stephenson earned four first-team All-Pro honors (1984-87), five Pro Bowl selections (1983-87) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998. A member of the Dolphins Ring of Honor, he was also named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.