Miami Adds Seven Players in the Final Day of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Dolphins selected Texas linebacker Trey Moore with their first pick of the day (130th overall). They then made a trade with Carolina and selected Texas safety Michael Taaffe 158th overall. The Dolphins sent picks 151 and 227 to Carolina and received picks 158 and 200. They then used the 200th-overall pick to take guard DJ Campbell, adding a third Longhorn to their 2026 class.

Miami's three selections out of Texas are the most players selected by the team from the same college program in a single draft since taking three Gators in 2013.

Moore spent the last two years of his collegiate career at Texas (2024-25) after transferring from UTSA, where he spent three seasons (2021-23). He appeared in a total of 57 games with 47 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 175 tackles (104 solo), 30.5 sacks, 50.0 tackles for loss, one interception, 13 passes defensed, five force fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He helped Texas to a College Football Playoff appearance and the Peach Bowl title in 2024, starting all 16 games. In 2023 at UTSA, Moore was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors, while setting the program's single-season sack record (14.0). He was a freshman All-American in 2022 and made the Conference USA All-Freshman Team after setting a UTSA program record with 18.0 tackles for loss.

Taaffe appeared in 53 career games with 37 starts in five seasons at Texas (2021-25), recording 222 tackles (119 solo), 3.0 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A two-time team captain with the Longhorns, Taaffe started his career as a walk-on and earned a scholarship at the end of the 2022 season. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025 and a second-team All-American in 2024. He helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff in consecutive seasons (2023-24), in addition to winning the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game and the Peach Bowl in 2024.

Taaffe won the 2025 Wuerffel Torphy, awarded to the FBS player who best combines exemplary service to others with leadership achievement on and off the field. He was also a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy in 2024, presented to the best college football player who began their career as a walk-on.

Campbell, who was also part of the Longhorn teams that reached the College Football Playoff in consecutive seasons (2023-24), won the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game and the Peach Bowl in 2024, spent his entire four-year collegiate career at Texas (2022-25). He appeared in 50 games with 43 starts at right guard and was part of an offensive line unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2024 and a semifinalist in 2023.

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis was taken by the Dolphins in the fourth round (138th overall). He became the fourth Panther drafted by Miami, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino (1983, 27th overall), running back Tom Brown (1987, 182nd overall) and tight end Dave Moore (1992, 191st overall).

Louis was a three-year letterman and a two-year starter at Pittsburgh, where he spent all four years of his collegiate career (2022-25). He appeared in 37 career games with 26 starts, recording 201 tackles (93 solo), 10.0 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Miami took its third wideout of the draft in Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (177th overall), who joined wide receivers Caleb Douglas (Texas Tech, 75th overall) and Chris Bell (Louisville, 94th overall) in this year's class. He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter throughout his college career, with stints at Jackson State (2022), Louisville (2023), Mississippi State (2023) and Missouri (2024). He appeared in 52 career games with 40 starts, recording 198 receptions for 2,501 yards (12.6 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, in addition to 20 rushing attempts for 111 yards (5.6 avg.). He also contributed on special teams, adding a punt returned for a touchdown.

The Dolphins also added Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore in the fifth round (180th overall). Part of the NFL International Player Pathway program, Traore played the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Mississippi State (2024-25) after transferring from Arkansas State, where he spent two years (2022-23). He appeared in 48 career games with 37 starts throughout his college career, recording 131 receptions for 1,480 yards (11.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.

Miami rounded out its 2026 class by selecting Iowa edge Max Llewellyn. He spent his five-year college career at Iowa, appearing in 43 games with 13 starts. He recorded 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Overall, the Dolphins' 2026 NFL Draft class features three selections out of the University of Texas, two from Texas Tech, three wide receivers, two tight ends and the first player ever drafted to have been part of the NFL Academy.

The SEC led the way among Dolphins draftees with six players represented: tackle Kadyn Proctor (Alabama, 12th overall), linebacker Trey Moore (Texas, 130th overall), safety Michael Taaffe (Texas, 158th overall), wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (Missouri, 177th overall), tight end Seydou Traore (Mississippi State, 180th overall) and guard DJ Campbell (Texas, 200th overall).

The Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC each had two players drafted by Miami: tight end Will Kacmarek (Ohio State, 87th overall), edge Max Llewellyn (Iowa, 238th overall), inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech, 43rd overall), wide receiver Caleb Douglas (Texas Tech, 75th overall), wide receiver Chris Bell (Louisville, 94th overall) and linebacker Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh, 138th overall).

Meanwhile, one of the 13 players selected by the Dolphins came from the Mountain West: cornerback Chris Johnson (San Diego State, 27th overall).

This is the first time the Dolphins drafted three wide receivers in the same draft since 1975, when they selected Fred Solomon (10th overall), Morris Owens (106th overall) and Leonard Isabell (334th overall). It is also the first time the Dolphins drafted multiple tight ends since taking Mike Gesicki (42nd overall) and Durham Smythe (123rd overall) in 2018.