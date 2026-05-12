Dolphins place Moss on the reserve/retired list

Moss signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026. He played collegiately at Texas A&M (2022-25), where he appeared in 32 career games with 20 starts in four seasons and totaled 321 rushing attempts for 1,767 yards (5.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns, along with 24 receptions for 236 yards (9.8 avg.). He was named to the 2024 All-SEC second team and helped the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff in 2025.
Dolphins sign 11 undrafted college free agents
The Miami Dolphins have signed 11 undrafted college free agents: C Jim Bonifas, T Kevin Cline, QB Mark Gronowski, RB Anthony Hankerson, DL Rene Konga, WR Donaven McCulley, EDGE Rodney McGraw, S Louis Moore, RB Le'Veon Moss, EDGE Mason Reiger and DL Kahlil Saunders.
Dolphins make roster moves
The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have released long snapper Taybor Pepper and waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson (failed physical), tight end Zack Kuntz, cornerback Jason Maitre (failed physical), edge Derrick McLendon, inside linebacker K.C. Ossai and punter Seth Vernon.
Miami Adds Seven Players in the Final Day of the 2026 NFL Draft
Miami selected a total of 13 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, tied for the most by the team since 1994.
Miami Takes Four Players on Day 2 of The 2026 NFL Draft
Miami selected a total of six players in the top 100 picks of this year's draft, tying a franchise record.
Dolphins Select Two Players in The First Round of The 2026 NFL Draft
Miami selected Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor (12th overall) and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson (27th overall) on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Center Dwight Stephenson to announce Dolphins Day 2 Draft pick
Stephenson will announce Miami's second-round pick on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
One-Week Countdown to the NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Set to Host 2026 Draft Party Presented by Bud Light
Two watch parties to be hosted at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove.
Miami Dolphins announce sale of limited interest to Bin Lin
Record-setting investment will continue to drive growth for the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú and the South Florida community.
Recapping Jeff Hafley's comments at the 2026 NFL Annual Meeting
Developing the Dolphins' identity is a priority in Year 1 under Jeff Hafley.