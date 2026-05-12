Dolphins place Moss on the reserve/retired list

Moss signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026. He played collegiately at Texas A&M (2022-25), where he appeared in 32 career games with 20 starts in four seasons and totaled 321 rushing attempts for 1,767 yards (5.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns, along with 24 receptions for 236 yards (9.8 avg.). He was named to the 2024 All-SEC second team and helped the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff in 2025.