Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have released long snapper Taybor Pepper and waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson (failed physical), tight end Zack Kuntz, cornerback Jason Maitre (failed physical), edge Derrick McLendon, inside linebacker K.C. Ossai and punter Seth Vernon.

Johnson has appeared in four career games with Miami (2025), recording three special teams tackles. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins in 2024 and spent two seasons on the practice squad (2024-25). He played his final two collegiate seasons at Syracuse (2022-23), where he appeared in 25 games with 19 starts and totaled 115 tackles (74 solo), two interceptions, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble. He transferred to Syracuse from Dartmouth (2018-21), where he totaled 55 tackles (38 solo), one interception returned for a touchdown and seven passes defensed.

Kuntz has appeared in two career games in two seasons with the New York Jets (2023-24). He entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (220th overall) by the Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kuntz finished his collegiate career at Old Dominion (2021-22) after joining the team as a graduate transfer from Penn State (2018-20) following the 2020 season. He appeared in 39 career games with 15 starts and recorded 86 receptions for 844 yards and seven touchdowns (9.8 avg.) during his college career.

Maitre entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2024 and spent time on the practice squad. He spent his final collegiate season at Wisconsin, where he played in 12 games with nine starts and totaled 33 tackles (24 solo), one interception and four passes defensed. Maitre transferred from Boston College, where he spent five years (2018-22) and tallied 133 tackles (86 solo), 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and 22 passes defensed in 44 games for the Eagles.

McLendon has appeared in one career game with Miami (2025), where he spent two seasons on the practice squad (2024-25). He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Carolina in 2024 and spent the offseason program and training camp with Panthers. McLendon finished his collegiate career at Colorado (2023), where he appeared in 12 games and recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. He transferred to Colorado from Florida State (2019-22) where he played in 38 games in four seasons and recorded 61 tackles (19 solo), 7.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Ossai spent time on the practice squad with Miami in 2025. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston in 2025, where he had a brief stint on the practice squad. Ossai played collegiately at Louisiana (2021-24), where he appeared in 52 career games with 26 starts and recorded 278 tackles (135 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Pepper has appeared in 100 career games in seven seasons with Green Bay (2017), Miami (2019) and San Francisco (2020-24). He has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco. Pepper entered the NFL on a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay in 2017. He played collegiately at Michigan State (2012-15), where he was a four-year letterman, appearing in 54 career games.