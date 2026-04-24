Dolphins Select Two Players in The First Round of The 2026 NFL Draft

The Dolphins wrapped up Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round selections, selecting Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 pick and cornerback Chris Johnson 27th overall out of San Diego State.

The Dolphins were active early, sending their original No. 11 pick to Dallas in exchange for the Cowboys' 12th, 177th and 180th overall selections. Miami then moved up to select Johnson, trading its 30th and 90th selections to San Francisco for picks Nos. 27 and No. 138.

A consensus All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, Proctor spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2023-25), where he started 40 games at left tackle. He helped Alabama to an SEC title in 2023 and to College Football Playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025. He was named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman team and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.

"He's unique. He's rare," said General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. "He's a 350-pound man with unique athletic traits that can play four spots across the line of scrimmage – left tackle, right tackle, both guards…We brought him in on a 30 visit. I could feel his conviction and his desire to be a good football player and do the things that he needs to do to be the best pro that he can be. All I can tell you is that there wasn't another one in the draft like him, period."