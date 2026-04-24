Dolphins Select Two Players in The First Round of The 2026 NFL Draft

The Dolphins wrapped up Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round selections, selecting Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 pick and cornerback Chris Johnson 27th overall out of San Diego State.
The Dolphins were active early, sending their original No. 11 pick to Dallas in exchange for the Cowboys' 12th, 177th and 180th overall selections. Miami then moved up to select Johnson, trading its 30th and 90th selections to San Francisco for picks Nos. 27 and No. 138.
A consensus All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, Proctor spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2023-25), where he started 40 games at left tackle. He helped Alabama to an SEC title in 2023 and to College Football Playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025. He was named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman team and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.
"He's unique. He's rare," said General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. "He's a 350-pound man with unique athletic traits that can play four spots across the line of scrimmage – left tackle, right tackle, both guards…We brought him in on a 30 visit. I could feel his conviction and his desire to be a good football player and do the things that he needs to do to be the best pro that he can be. All I can tell you is that there wasn't another one in the draft like him, period."
Proctor is the fifth Alabama player and the first Crimson Tide offensive lineman to be drafted by Miami in the first round. At No. 12, Proctor is the third-highest drafted offensive tackle by the Dolphins behind Jake Long in 2008 (1st overall) and Richmond Webb in 1990 (9th overall).
Johnson spent four seasons at San Diego State (2022-25), where he appeared in 47 games, starting in his final 23 appearances. He recorded 152 tackles (105 solo), 1.0 sack, six interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 20 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.
In 2025, Johnson was a second-team All-American, a first-team All-Mountain West selection and was named co-Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's top defensive back.
"He's got great feet, great balance and body control. He's physical. He's a big corner. He can play nickel, play outside corner. He's got ball skills," Sullivan said. "He's got upside. He's 21 years old; he's a good kid. He handles his business. He works, wants to be a good player. He's about the right stuff. He's the kind of guy that we want to infuse into this locker room as is Proctor."
Johnson is the ninth defensive back selected by Miami in the first round and just the second Aztec player drafted by the Dolphins, joining wide receiver J.R. Tolver, who was a fifth-round selection in 2003.
This was the first time the team made multiple selections in the first round since 2021 and just the eighth time in team history.
After Miami's Day 1 trades, the team is now set to select a total of 13 players in this year's draft, including six picks in the top 100. Miami's 13 selections in this year's draft are the second most since 1994, when the draft began its current seven-round format. The Dolphins selected 14 players in 1997.
The 2026 NFL Draft continues Friday from Pittsburgh. Miami currently holds four picks on Day 2 of this year's draft, with one selection in the second round (43rd overall) and three in the third (Nos. 75, 87 and 94). Coverage of the NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.