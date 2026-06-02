Dolphins sign 10 draft picks

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed 10 draft picks: wide receiver Chris Bell, guard DJ Campbell, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., wide receiver Caleb Douglas, tight end Will Kacmarek, edge Max Llewellyn, inside linebacker Kyle Louis, edge/inside linebacker Trey Moore, inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguezand safety Michael Taaffe.

Bell was selected by Miami in the third round (94th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 47 career games with 36 starts in four seasons at Louisville (2022-25), recording 151 receptions for 2,166 yards (14.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. As a senior in 2025, Bell was a first-team All-ACC selection and a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented to college football's most outstanding receiver. He also helped the Cardinals reach the ACC Championship Game for the first time in school history in 2023.

Campbell was selected by Miami in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Texas (2022-25), where he appeared in 50 games with 43 starts at right guard. Campbell earned third-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2025 and helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff and a Peach Bowl title in 2024.

Coleman Jr. was drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter throughout his college career, with stints at Jackson State (2022), Louisville (2023), Mississippi State (2024) and Missouri (2025). He appeared in 52 career games with 40 starts, recording 198 receptions for 2,501 yards (12.6 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, in addition to 20 rushing attempts for 111 yards (5.6 avg.). He also contributed on special teams, adding a punt return for a touchdown. He earned third-team All-SEC honors with Mississippi State in 2024 and was the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year during his stint at Jackson State.

Douglas was selected by Miami in the third round (75th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 40 games with 34 starts over four collegiate seasons, including two years at Florida (2022-23) and two at Texas Tech (2024-25). He recorded 135 receptions for 2,031 yards (15.0 avg.) and 16 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. As a senior in 2025, Douglas earned second-team All-Big 12 and helped the Red Raiders to their first Big 12 conference title and College Football Playoff appearance. He started all 14 games and recorded 54 receptions for 846 yards (15.7 avg.) and seven touchdowns that year.

Kacmarek was selected by Miami in the third round (87th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Ohio State (2024-25) after three years at Ohio (2021-23). He appeared in 55 career games with 22 starts, recording 65 receptions for 761 yards (11.7 avg.) and four touchdowns. He helped the Buckeyes to two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances (2024, 2025), capturing the national championship in 2024.

Llewellyn was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.

Louis was selected by Miami in the fourth round (138th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Pittsburgh (2022-25), where he appeared in 37 career games with 26 starts and recorded 201 tackles (93 solo), 10.0 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection in 2024, while earning second-team all-conference honors in 2025.

Moore was selected by Miami in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 57 career games with 47 starts over five collegiate seasons, including three years at UTSA (2021-23) and two at Texas (2024-25). He recorded 175 tackles (104 solo), 30.5 sacks, 50.0 tackles for loss, one interception, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He helped Texas to a College Football Playoff appearance and the Peach Bowl title in 2024, starting all 16 games. In 2023 at UTSA, Moore was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors, while setting the program's single-season sack record (14.0). He was a freshman All-American in 2022 and made the Conference USA All-Freshman Team after setting a UTSA program record with 18.0 tackles for loss.

Rodriguez was drafted by Miami in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Texas Tech (2022-25), where he appeared in 44 games with 32 starts, recording 316 tackles (178 solo), 6.0 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. In 2025, Rodriguez led the FBS in forced fumbles (seven) and ranked 12th in the nation in tackles (128), earning unanimous first-team All-America honors and helping lead Texas Tech to its first Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting that year and won several prestigious college football accolades, including the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Butkus Award, the Lombardi Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Rodriguez was also the 2025 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time first-team all-conference selection (2024, 2025).