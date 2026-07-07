The program formerly known as Junior Dolphins is rebranding. The Miami Dolphins Academy subscribes to the same principles as in the past, with a broadened scope beyond the "Junior" distinction.

Unchanged is the program's mission to support the community, both domestically and internationally. The program will continue to engage high school athletes, coaches and communities in addition to the long-standing youth segments that rapidly grew in popularity throughout the South Florida area.

Initially a program dedicated to football camps, Miami Dolphins Academy has widened its platform to include cheerleading, flag football and international initiatives. Camps and clinics are available in Spain, Brazil and Mexico as the Dolphins, and the NFL brand, continue to grow on a global scale. To date, the program has engaged more than 2,000 youth athletes and coaches abroad with many more to come.

Development remains at the core of the Miami Dolphins Academy. International efforts and domestic programming are focused on aiding the next generation of football players, cheerleaders and coaches. The Miami Dolphins Academyrecognizes and celebrates local high school coaches through seasonal Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year programming.

Clinics are centered around the game of football and educational opportunities and are operated year-round. For coaches, a focus on fundamental football skills, practice planning, leadership development and core football competencies are cultivated throughout the program.

For the players, youth football and cheer camps and clinics are led by Academy Youth Football coaches and members of the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders. Participants are invited to learn, play and build valuable leadership skills.

A month-long Girls Flag Football League is hosted at the Baptist Health Training Complex to provide student athletes a platform for competitive play, culminating in a championship event with appearances by Miami Dolphins players. Nearly 600 girls flag players participated in the league in 2026 as the Miami Dolphins Academy continues its efforts expand the game of girls flag football.

The Miami Dolphins Academy is dedicated to the growth of the game of football in a safe and fun environment with a focus on character development, skill building and opportunities to teach, learn and play the game we all love!