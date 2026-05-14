Dolphins claim Ester off waivers

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have claimed defensive lineman James Ester off waivers from Green Bay.
Ester entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay in 2024 and spent two seasons (2024-25) on the practice squad. He played collegiately at Northern Illinois (2019-23), where he appeared in 49 career games with 43 starts, recording 121 tackles (50 solo), 9.0 sacks, 20.0 tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|James Ester
|DL
|6-3
|289
|24
|1
|Northern Illinois ‘24
|Detroit, Mich.
|Wai, ’26 (GB)