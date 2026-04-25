Miami Takes Four Players on Day 2 of The 2026 NFL Draft

The Dolphins added to both sides of the ball on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. The team selected inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (43rd overall) and wide receiver Caleb Douglas (75th overall) out of Texas Tech, along with Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek (87th overall) and Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell (94th overall).

Rodriguez and Douglas became the seventh and eighth Texas Tech players drafted by Miami, respectively, with Rodriguez becoming the first defensive Red Raider taken by the Dolphins since Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas in 1996.

"I can't say enough good things about Jacob and I think more importantly, the people that have been around him for the time that they have at Texas Tech and the things they say about him not only as a football player and the intangibles, but the type of person he is," General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said. "The tape speaks for itself, he's all over the field. He makes plays everywhere. His instincts are second to none. He can play in space, on third downs and he's going to help this football team."

One of the most accomplished players in Texas Tech history, Rodriguez spent four seasons with the Red Raiders from 2022 to 2025, appearing in 44 games with 32 starts and recording 316 tackles (178 solo), 6.0 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He led the team to their first Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Douglas was a two-year starter at Texas Tech (2024-25) after transferring from Florida following the 2023 season. He started all of his 27 games in his two years with the Red Raiders, recording 114 receptions for 1,733 yards (15.2 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. Douglas made an impact as a young wideout with the Gators. He appeared in 13 games with seven starts in two seasons (2022-23) in Gainesville, recording 21 receptions for 308 yards (14.6 avg.) and three scores.

"He's got a long, rangy body. He's got some very raw athleticism. I think what you'll see for a tall, long-limbed receiver, long legs, long arms, he can really drop his weight," Sullivan said. "He's got great flexibility. He's got good athleticism and ball skills to adjust the ball in the air."

Kacmarek finished his career at Ohio State, where he spent two seasons (2024-25) after three years at Ohio (2021-23). He appeared in a total of 55 games with 22 starts and recorded 65 receptions for 761 yards (11.7 avg.) and four touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. He helped the Buckeyes to two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances (2024-25), including winning the national championship following the 2024 season.

"He's going to be one of those guys. He's an unsung hero," Sullivan said of Kacmarek. "He's a grimy, dirty, bite your face off type of dude. He's going to be a difference maker for us in the run game which allows your offense to do so many different things. It just opens up so many doors for the offensive coordinator, the way they call the game. And he's elite – I think he's elite as a blocker."

Meanwhile, Bell appeared in 47 career games with 36 starts in four seasons at Louisville (2022-25) before suffering an injury in November of last year. He recorded 151 receptions for 2,166 yards (14.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Cardinals.

"We were really excited to add [Chris]," Sullivan said. I think most would tell you if he wouldn't have gotten injured, he's probably not sitting there anywhere close to where we got him. It was one of those deals where it sounds like he's healing up great. I won't put a date on it. We would expect him to help us this year, but it's a long-term investment. We felt like the talent is very high. The upside is very high, and it's again, a long-term investment with kind of looking down the road. We think we got a really good one."

Between Days 1 and 2 Miami selected six total players in the top 100 picks of this year's draft, which is tied for the most by the team in the common draft era. The Dolphins have drafted six players in the top 100 in 2026, 2020, 1997 and 1968.

The 2026 NFL Draft will conclude Saturday. Miami currently holds seven picks on the final day of this year's draft, with two selections in the fourth round (Nos. 130 and 138), three in the fifth (Nos. 151, 177 and 180) and two seventh-round picks (Nos. 227 and 238). Coverage begins at noon ET on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.