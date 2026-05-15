Miami Dolphins announce 2026 schedule presented by Skyscanner

The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2026 schedule presented by Skyscanner.
Miami will host eight regular season games at Hard Rock Stadium and will play nine road contests in 2026. The Dolphins will kick off the season on the road for the 39th time in franchise history as they travel to Las Vegas in Week 1 (Sept. 13). It will be the third time in franchise history that the Dolphins play the Raiders to start a season (1966, 1975), including Miami's first game as a franchise in 1966. The team will then travel to San Francisco for Week 2 (Sept. 20), marking the 16th time in history the Dolphins have played back-to-back road games to start a season. The home opener will take place in Week 3 (Sept. 27) vs. Kansas City.
The Dolphins' first divisional matchup of the 2026 season will be on the road against the Jets in Week 7 (Oct. 25), followed by a home contest against the Patriots in Week 8 (Nov. 1). Miami will then visit Buffalo in Week 11 (Nov. 22) and will host the Jets in Week 12 (Nov. 29) before closing the season with back-to-back divisional foes, hosting the Bills in Week 17 (Jan. 3) and taking on the Patriots at New England in Week 18 (Jan. 9 or 10).
Miami's home schedule will also feature matchups against Cincinnati in Week 5 (Oct. 11), Detroit in Week 9 (Nov. 8), Chicago in Week 14 (Dec. 13) and the Chargers in Week 16 (Dec. 27). In addition to their back-to-back road games in Weeks 1 and 2 and their matchups against AFC East opponents, the Dolphins will travel to Minnesota in Week 4 (Oct. 4), Indianapolis in Week 10 (Nov. 15), Denver in Week 13 (Dec. 6) and Green Bay in Week 15 (Dec. 20).
Overall, the Dolphins will play nine games against seven different playoff teams from 2025, which is tied for the third most in the NFL behind Denver (10) and Seattle (10). Four of those nine games will be against division champions. The team will play five of their nine games against 2025 playoff teams on the road.
The Dolphins also announced their opponents for the 2026 preseason schedule. Miami will travel to Washington for Preseason Week 1 before hosting the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Preseason Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.
All games can be heard on BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) and Fox Sports 940 AM (WINZ), the official flagship radio partner of the franchise. Preseason games can be seen locally in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market on CBS Miami, the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.
Fans can visit Dolphins.com and Ticketmaster.com/Dolphins to purchase single-game tickets, which are now on sale. To learn more about becoming a Season Ticket Member, call 1-888-FINS-TIX (1-888-346-7849) or visit tickets.miamidolphins.com
As the Official Ticketing Partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Ticketmaster offers the widest selection of Dolphins tickets, delivering 100% verified tickets instantly and streamlining the process from purchase to kickoff. Plus, Ticketmaster's fan-first tools ensure fans will enjoy seamless, secure ticket management and gameday experiences. Visit Ticketmaster.com/Dolphins to learn more and secure tickets.
MIAMI DOLPHINS 2026 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Fri., Aug. 14
|at Washington Commanders
|Northwest Stadium
|CBS Miami
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 22
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CBS Miami
|4 p.m.
|Fri., Aug. 28
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CBS Miami
|7 p.m.
MIAMI DOLPHINS 2026 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun., Sept. 13
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
|FOX
|4:25 PM
|Sun., Sept. 20
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Levi’s Stadium
|FOX
|4:25 PM
|Sun., Sept. 27
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CBS
|1:00 PM
|Sun., Oct. 4
|at Minnesota Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|FOX
|4:05 PM
|Sun., Oct. 11
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|FOX
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Oct. 18
|BYE WEEK
|Sun., Oct. 25
|at New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium
|CBS
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Nov. 1
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CBS
|4:25 PM*
|Sun., Nov. 8
|DETROIT LIONS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|FOX
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Nov. 15
|at Indianapolis Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|CBS
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Nov. 22
|at Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|FOX
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Nov. 29
|NEW YORK JETS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CBS
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Dec. 6
|at Denver Broncos
|Empower Field at Mile High
|FOX
|4:05 PM*
|Sun., Dec. 13
|CHICAGO BEARS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CBS
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Dec. 20
|at Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|FOX
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Dec. 27
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|FOX
|1:00 PM*
|Sun., Jan. 3
|BUFFALO BILLS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|CBS
|1:00 PM*
|Jan. 9 or 10
|at New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|TBD
|TBD
* Game subject to flexible scheduling in Weeks 5-17
All times EASTERN
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit
2026 Schedule Notes
Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Sept. 13 at Las Vegas)
- The Last Time (AWAY): at Las Vegas 31, Miami 28; Sept. 26, 2021
- The Last Time (OVERALL): at Miami 34, Las Vegas 19; Nov. 17, 2024
- The Series: Tied 21-21-1 (including four playoff games)
- The Dolphins are 8-12 when visiting the Raiders but have won eight of the last 11 road games in the series.
- Miami has won nine of the last 11 overall games against the Raiders, including the last two meetings.
- This will be the third time in franchise history that the Dolphins play the Raiders to start a season (1966, 1975), including Miami's first game as a franchise in 1966. It is also the first time the Dolphins open a season against the Raiders on the road.
San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Sept. 20 at San Francisco)
- The Last Time (AWAY): at San Francisco 33, Miami 17; Dec. 4, 2022
- The Last Time (OVERALL): at Miami 29, San Francisco 17; Dec. 22, 2024
- The Series: Miami leads 9-7 (includes Super Bowl XIX)
- The Dolphins are 4-4 all-time on the road against San Francisco.
- Miami has won five of its past seven meetings overall with the 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Sept. 27 at Miami)
- The Last Time (HOME): Kansas City 33, at Miami 27; Dec. 13, 2020
- The Last Time (OVERALL): at Kansas City 26, Miami 7; Jan. 13, 2024 (AFC Wild Card playoff game)
- The Series: Kansas City leads 17-16 (includes four playoff games)
- The Dolphins are 11-8 all-time at home against the Chiefs, winning seven of the last 10 games.
Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Oct. 4 at Minnesota)
- The Last Time (AWAY): at Minnesota 41, Miami 17; Dec. 16, 2018
- The Last Time (OVERALL): Minnesota 24, at Miami 16; Oct. 16, 2022
- The Series: Miami leads 8-6
- The Dolphins have a 3-4 overall record on the road against the Vikings.
- Miami's last victory at Minnesota was Sept. 19, 2010.
Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 11 at Miami)
- The Last Time (HOME/OVERALL): Cincinnati 45, at Miami 21; Dec. 21, 2025
- The Series: Miami leads 18-9
- Miami is 9-3 all-time at home against the Bengals, winning three of the last four meetings in South Florida.
- This is the second consecutive year the Dolphins host the Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium.
New York Jets (Sunday, Oct. 25 at N.Y. Jets | Sunday, Nov. 29 at Miami)
- The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 27, N.Y. Jets 21; Sept. 29, 2025
- The Last Time (AWAY): Miami 34, at N.Y. Jets 10; Dec. 7, 2025
- The Series: Miami leads 63-57-1 (includes one playoff game)
- The Dolphins are 35-25-1 all-time at home against the N.Y. Jets.
- The Dolphins have won 10 consecutive home games against the Jets. The last time the Jets won in Miami was Oct. 4, 2015.
- The Dolphins are 28-32 all-time in road games at the N.Y. Jets.
- Miami has won three of its past five games played at the N.Y. Jets.
- Miami has won 16 of its past 20 matchups against the N.Y. Jets.
New England Patriots (Sunday, Nov. 1 at Miami | Jan. 9 or 10 at New England)
- The Last Time (HOME): New England 33, at Miami 27; Sept. 14, 2025
- The Last Time (AWAY): at New England 38, Miami 10; Jan. 4, 2026
- The Series: Miami leads 64-57 (includes three playoff games)
- Miami is 43-18 all-time at home against New England.
- The Dolphins have won 10 of their past 13 home games vs. the Patriots.
- Miami is 21-39 all-time in games played at New England.
- The Dolphins have won three of their past five games played at New England.
- Miami has won 10 of the past 15 overall matchups against New England.
Detroit Lions (Sunday, Nov. 8 at Miami)
- The Last Time (HOME): Detroit 32, at Miami 21; Oct. 21, 2018
- The Last Time (OVERALL): Miami 31, at Detroit 27; Oct. 30, 2022
- The Series: Miami leads 8-5
- The Dolphins are 4-2 all-time at home against Detroit.
Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, Nov. 15 at Indianapolis)
- The Last Time (AWAY/OVERALL): at Indianapolis 33, Miami 8; Sept. 7, 2025.
- The Series: Miami leads 48-30 (includes two playoff games)
- Miami is 23-17 all-time on the road against the Colts.
- The Dolphins have won seven of their last 12 trips to Indianapolis.
- This marks Miami's third consecutive trip to Indianapolis, following visits to the Colts in 2024 and 2025, and just the fourth time in Dolphins history that the team has played a non-division opponent on the road in three or more consecutive years. The others came at the Chargers from 2015-17, the Texans from 2006-08 and the Raiders from 1996-99.
Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Nov. 22 at Buffalo | Sunday, Jan. 3 at Miami)
- The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 30, Buffalo 13; Nov. 9, 2025
- The Last Time (AWAY): at Buffalo 31, Miami 21; Sept. 18, 2025
- The Series: Miami leads 63-61-1 (includes five playoff games)
- Miami is 37-24-1 all-time vs. Buffalo at home.
- The Dolphins trail the all-time series 26-37 in games played at Buffalo (includes win on Dec. 7, 2008 in Toronto).
- Miami's last win in Buffalo came on Dec. 24, 2016.
- Miami has won two of the last four matches vs. the Bills at home.
Denver Broncos (Sunday, Dec. 6 at Denver)
- The Last Time (AWAY): at Denver 20, Miami 13; Nov. 22, 2020
- The Last Time (OVERALL): at Miami 70, Denver 20; Sept. 24, 2023
- The Series: Miami leads 13-7-1 (includes one playoff game)
- The Dolphins are 4-6-1 all-time when playing Denver on the road (includes one playoff game).
- In Miami's latest meeting with Denver in 2023, the Dolphins broke several team records, including most points in a game (70), most touchdowns in game (10) and most total yards in a game (726), among others.
- The Dolphins' 70 points against Denver in 2023 are tied for the third most in any game in NFL history.
Chicago Bears (Sunday, Dec. 13 at Miami)
- The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 31, Chicago 28; Oct. 14, 2018
- The Last Time (OVERALL): Miami 35, at Chicago 32; Nov. 6, 2022
- The Series: Miami leads 10-4
- The Dolphins are 5-3 all-time when playing as the home team against the Bears.
- Miami has won five of its past six meetings overall with Chicago.
Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Dec. 20 at Green Bay)
- The Last Time (AWAY/OVERALL): at Green Bay 30, Miami 17; Nov. 28, 2024
- The Series: Miami leads 10-7
- The Dolphins are 4-4 all-time at Green Bay (including one game in Milwaukee).
- Miami's last victory at Green Bay was Oct. 17, 2010.
Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 27 at Miami)
- The Last Time (HOME/OVERALL): L.A. Chargers 29, at Miami 27; Oct. 12, 2025
- The Series: Miami leads 20-18 (includes four playoff games)
- The Dolphins are 11-6 all-time at home against the Chargers.
- Miami has won four of the last seven meetings with the Chargers.
- This is the second consecutive year the Dolphins host the Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium.