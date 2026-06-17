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Dolphins Sign Ayedze

Jun 17, 2026 at 05:30 PM

Ayedze entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia in 2024 and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with Eagles before spending the season on the practice squad with Las Vegas. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in 10 games. Ayedze finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2023) after spending four seasons at Frostburg State (2019-22). He appeared in 43 games with 41 starts throughout his collegiate career.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Gottlieb AyedzeT6-4309261Maryland ‘24Germantown, Md.FA, ‘26

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