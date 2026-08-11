Skyscanner Joins Dolphins as First-Ever Official Travel Partner

Skyscanner, the global travel app with American headquarters in Miami, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, becoming the team's first-ever Official Travel Partner.

As part of the partnership, Skyscanner has launched the Miami Dolphins Travel Planner, designed to help fans easily compare flights, hotels, and car rentals for every home and away game during the 2026–2027 NFL season.

"We're a global business but Miami has always been our American home base, so we are big fans of the Miami Dolphins. It's really exciting to be able to provide immersive experiences for fans, as regular visitors to the stadium ourselves. We're also travel geeks at heart so it's really cool to help fans find the best deals when travelling to support the team." Sonja Balcer, Skyscanner Partnerships Lead

Through the collaboration, Skyscanner will make it easier for Dolphins fans to plan travel to and from games throughout the season, while establishing a prominent presence at Hard Rock Stadium on the newly named Skyscanner 300 Level.

"We're thrilled to bring Skyscanner on board as the Miami Dolphins' first-ever Official Travel Partner," said Jason Green, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins. "Travel is a fundamental part of how fans experience football, whether they're making a trip to Hard Rock Stadium or supporting the team on the road. Skyscanner's innovative platform helps make those journeys easier, and we're excited to bring this partnership to life with them."

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find flight, stays, car hire or train options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed and powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching around 100 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen some of the best possible options, all in one place.

About the Miami Dolphins