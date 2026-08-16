Dolphins sign quarterback Mark Gronowski and inside linebacker Cam Riley

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed quarterback Mark Gronowskiand inside linebacker Cam Riley. The team also placed guard/tackle Jamaree Salyer on the injured reserve list and waived/injured cornerback Ethan Robinson.

Gronowski originally signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and part of training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Iowa (2025) as a graduate transfer after five seasons at South Dakota State (2020-24). Gronowski appeared in 68 games with 67 starts throughout his collegiate career, completing 921-of-1,450 passing attempts (63.5 pct.) for 12,049 yards and 103 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, along with 515 rushing attempts for 2,312 yards (4.5 avg.) and 53 touchdowns. Gronowski, who led South Dakota State to two FCS National Championship titles (2022, 2023), earned 2023 AP FCS first-team All-America honors and won the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He was also a two-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Year (2020, 2023) and a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection (2020, 2023).

Riley entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England in 2025, where he spent the offseason program and training camp. He spent part of the 2025 season on Tennessee's practice squad. Riley finished his collegiate career at Florida State (2024) after four seasons at Auburn (2020-23). He appeared in 60 career games with 12 starts across his collegiate career, recording 167 tackles (94 solo), 3.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Robinson has appeared in two career games in one season with Miami (2025). He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad before signing to the active roster on Dec. 20. He finished his collegiate career at Minnesota (2024), where he started 13 games and recorded 42 tackles (29 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Prior to Minnesota, he spent three seasons at Bucknell (2021-23), appearing in 31 games with 26 starts and recording 154 tackles (124 solo), 1.0 sack, 6.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 25 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.