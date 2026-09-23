Dolphins sign Liam Anderson to practice squad

Anderson has played in five career games in three seasons with Indianapolis (2023-24) and Miami (2026), appearing in the Dolphins' Week 2 matchup at San Francisco, where he recorded one solo tackle. He also spent time on the practice squad with Cincinnati in 2025. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis in 2023. Anderson played collegiately at Holy Cross (2018-22), where he appeared in 53 career games with 30 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 37.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a two-time First-Team All-Patriot League choice (2021-22).