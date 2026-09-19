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Dolphins make roster moves

Sep 19, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the injured reserve list and signed inside linebacker Liam Anderson to the active roster off the practice squad. The team also elevated edges Clelin Ferrell and Max Llewellyn to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Anderson has appeared in four career games in two seasons with Indianapolis (2023-24) and spent time on the practice squad with Cincinnati in 2025. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis in 2023. Anderson played collegiately at Holy Cross (2018-22), where he appeared in 53 career games with 30 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 37.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a two-time First-Team All-Patriot League choice (2021-22).

Ferrell has appeared in 99 career games with 57 starts in eight seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-22), San Francisco (2023, 2025), Washington (2024), the Los Angeles Chargers (2025) and Miami (2026), recording 181 tackles (95 solo), 21.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He appeared in Miami's Week 1 matchup at Las Vegas and recorded one special teams tackle. Ferrell has also appeared in six postseason games. He was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson (2015-18), where he started in 44 career games and recorded 164 tackles (83 solo), 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

Harrison Jr. has appeared in 95 career games with 52 starts in nine seasons with Jacksonville (2018-19), Cleveland (2020-22), Indianapolis (2023-24), Atlanta (2025) and Miami (2026), recording 265 tackles (174 solo), 8.5 sacks, seven interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 27 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in two postseason games. Harrison Jr. entered the NFL as a third-round selection (93rd overall) by Jacksonville in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Alabama (2015-17), where he played in 44 games and recorded 177 tackles (110 solo), 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 24 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He was part of Alabama's 2015 and 2017 National Championship teams.

Llewellyn was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Liam AndersonILB6-3230261Holy Cross '23Flanders, N.J.FA, '26
Clelin FerrellEDGE6-4260298Clemson '19Richmond, Va.FA, '26
Max LlewellynEDGE6-526024RIowa '26Urbandale, IowaD7, '26

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