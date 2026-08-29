Dolphins make trade with Jacksonville

Ewers has appeared in four career games with three starts in one season with Miami (2025), completing 55-of-83 passing attempts for 622 yards (66.3 pct.) and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He was selected by Miami in the seventh round (231st overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ewers played collegiately at Texas (2022-24), where he started 36 games and completed 737-of-1,135 passing attempts (64.9 pct.) for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. Ewers was a two-time second-team all-conference selection (Big 12, 2023; SEC, 2024) and a Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honorable mention in 2022. He led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff Semifinals following the 2023 and 2024 seasons, after winning the Big 12 Championship in 2023 and helping Texas to an SEC Championship Game appearance during its first year in the conference in 2024.