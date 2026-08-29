Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have waived the following players: cornerback Alex Austin, running back Coleman Bennett, tackle Kevin Cline, edge Seth Coleman-Lyles, tight end Ethan Conner, inside linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., running back Donovan Edwards, defensive lineman Alex Huntley, safety Louis Moore, defensive lineman Cam Rice, inside linebacker Jaheim Thomas and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr.

Austin, who signed with Miami on March 12, 2026, has appeared in 29 career games with six starts in three seasons with Houston (2023) and New England (2023-25), recording 27 tackles (22 solo), one interception and eight passes defensed. He also appeared in three postseason games with the Patriots in 2025. Austin entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (252nd overall) by Buffalo in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Oregon State (2019-22), where he appeared in 36 games with 30 starts and recorded 140 tackles (94 solo), 1.0 sack, four interceptions, 24 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries in four seasons with the Beavers.

Bennett, who signed with Miami on Aug. 26, 2026, entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026, with Chicago and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Bears. He finished his collegiate career at Kennesaw State (2025) after a season at Rice (2024) and four years at Bucknell (2020-23). He appeared in 50 career games with 35 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 456 rushing attempts for 1,863 yards (4.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, along with 105 receptions for 985 yards (9.4 avg.) and three scores. Bennett attended Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Cline entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026. He played collegiately at Boston College (2020-25), where he appeared in 44 games with 14 starts – primarily at right tackle. In 2025, he anchored an offensive line that helped the Eagles record six games of 100-plus rushing yards, including four of more than 400 total yards, while also ranking 15th nationally and third in the ACC in passing yards per game (280.2).

Coleman-Lyles spent the offseason program and part of training camp with Miami after initially signing with the team on Jan. 21, 2026. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad with Indianapolis. He played collegiately at Illinois (2019-24), where he appeared in 56 career games with 42 starts in six seasons, recording 183 tackles (106 solo), 15.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Conner, who signed with Miami on Aug. 24, 2026, entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 27, 2026, and spent the offseason program and part of training camp with the Jaguars. He played three seasons at Troy (2023-25), where he appeared in 28 games with 17 starts and recorded 59 receptions for 680 yards (11.5 avg.) with seven touchdowns. He transferred to Troy from East Mississippi Community College following the 2022 season.

Dix Jr. signed with Miami on Aug. 21, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2026, with Arizona, where he spent part of the offseason program. Collegiately, he appeared in 59 career games with 32 starts in five seasons with Arkansas (2024-25), Marshall (2023) and Florida State (2020-21), recording 277 tackles (106 solo), 5.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Edwards signed with Miami on Jan. 2, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the New York Jets in 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad with Washington. Edwards played collegiately at Michigan (2021-24), where he appeared in 50 career games with 14 starts and recorded 422 rushing attempts for 2,251 yards (5.3 avg.) and 19 touchdowns. He also added 86 receptions for 797 yards (9.3 avg.) and four touchdowns.

Huntley entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad. He played collegiately at South Carolina (2020-24), where he appeared in 50 games with 19 starts and recorded 82 tackles (46 solo), 4.0 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss and six passes defensed. He was named a team captain in 2023 and 2024. Huntley was a five-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection (2020-24) and earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2021.

Moore entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He played collegiately at Indiana (2022-23, 2025) and Ole Miss (2024),appearing in 51 career games with 28 starts. He recorded 216 tackles (127 solo), nine interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery throughout his collegiate career. In 2025, he earned AP second-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors and helped the Hoosiers win the first national championship in school history, along with a Big Ten title. Moore spent three seasons as a wide receiver and safety at Navarro Community College (2019-21) in Corsicana, Texas, prior to enrolling at Indiana.

Rice entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on Aug. 17, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2025) after spending one season at Ohio (2024) and two years at West Liberty (2022-23). Rice appeared in 44 career games with 32 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 152 tackles (81 solo), 19.0 sacks, 50.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Thomas signed with Miami on Aug. 24, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He appeared in 10 games with the Louisville Kings of the United Football League during the 2026 UFL season, recording 64 tackles (42 solo), 0.5 sack, 1.0 tackle for loss and two passes defensed. He also appeared in two postseason games and helped the Kings capture the 2026 United Bowl title. Thomas finished his collegiate career at Wisconsin (2024) after spending time at Arkansas (2023) and Cincinnati (2020-22). He appeared in 52 career games with 21 starts and recorded 236 tackles (97 solo), 7.0 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and two passes defensed during his collegiate career.