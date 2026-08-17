Dolphins make roster moves

Rice finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2025) after spending one season at Ohio (2024) and two years at West Liberty (2022-23). He appeared in 44 career games with 32 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 152 tackles (81 solo), 19.0 sacks, 50.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Wall entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Las Vegas on April 30, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the Raiders before signing with Miami on Aug. 7. He played collegiately at BYU (2021-25), where he appeared in 45 career games with 30 starts and recorded 147 tackles (83 solo), seven interceptions, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble.