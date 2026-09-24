Dolphins make practice squad moves

Basso entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver in 2026 and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He played collegiately at Oregon (2022-25), appearing in 53 career games and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, along with second-team all-conference recognition in 2025.

Henning entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad. He spent his final two collegiate seasons at Northwestern (2023-24), where he played in 24 games with 19 starts and recorded 104 receptions for 1,021 yards (9.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He added 118 rushing yards on 32 attempts (3.7 avg.) and one touchdown, along with 15 kickoff returns for 330 yards (22.0 avg.) and 22 punt returns for 205 yards (9.3 avg.). Henning transferred from Michigan following the 2022 season after playing in 33 games with three starts in three seasons with the Wolverines (2020-22).