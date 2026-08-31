Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have made a series of roster moves.

The team signed edge Malik Herring and claimed the following players off waivers: quarterback Brady Cook (NYJ), cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (NE), tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (KC), tight end Justin Joly (Den.), tackle Jarrett Kingston (Hou.), cornerback Reese Taylor (Den.) and safety Julius Wood (Dal.)

Additionally, Miami released edge Clelin Ferrell and cornerback A.J. Green III and waived cornerback Ethan Bonner, tackle Marques Cox, wide receiver AJ Henning, edge Max Llewellyn and guard/tackle Josh Priebe. The team also waived/injured tight end Ben Sims.

Bonner has appeared in 21 career games in three seasons with Miami (2023-25), recording nine tackles (five solo), one interception, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Dolphins in 2023. Bonner entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2023. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford (2018-22), where he played in 20 games with 15 starts and recorded 56 tackles (42 solo), 12 passes defensed and four tackles for loss.

Cook has appeared in five career games with four starts in one season with the New York Jets (2025), completing 88-of-153 passing attempts (57.5 pct.) for 739 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2025 with the Jets. Cook played collegiately at Missouri (2020-25), where he appeared in 46 career games with 39 starts and completed 746-of-1,139 passing attempts (65.5 pct.) for 9,013 yards with 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Cox signed with Miami on May 21, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Broncos in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad with Denver and Arizona. Cox spent the last two years of his collegiate career at Kentucky (2023-24) after five seasons at Northern Illinois (2018-22), appearing in 61 games with 59 starts throughout his collegiate career – primarily at left tackle.

Dial Jr. has appeared in 17 career games with one start in one season with New England (2024), recording five tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble. He spent the 2025 season on the injured reserve list. Dial Jr. entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (180th overall) by New England in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent the last three seasons of his collegiate career at South Carolina (2021-23), where he appeared in 38 games with 29 starts and recorded 114 tackles (83 solo), 1.0 sack, 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He transferred to South Carolina from Georgia Military Academy prior to the 2021 season.

Ferrell signed with Miami on July 27, 2026, and spent training camp with the team. He has appeared in 98 career games with 57 starts in seven seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-22), San Francisco (2023, 2025), Washington (2024) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2025), recording 181 tackles (95 solo), 21.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also appeared in six postseason games with Las Vegas, Washington and San Francisco. Ferrell was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson (2015-18), where he started in 44 career games and recorded 164 tackles (83 solo), 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 national championship team.

Godrick has appeared in four career games with three starts at right tackle in one season with Kansas City (2025). He entered the NFL via the NFL's International Player Path Program with Kansas City in 2023 and has spent time on the practice squad with the Chiefs (2023-25).

Green III, who initially signed with Miami on Nov. 19, 2025, has appeared in 39 career games with two starts in five seasons with Cleveland (2020-23), the Los Angeles Rams (2025) and Miami (2025). He has recorded 26 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries, along with 15 special teams tackles. He also appeared in one postseason game with Cleveland in 2020. Green III entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland in 2020 after a collegiate career at Oklahoma State (2016-19), where he appeared in 48 games with 39 starts and recorded 147 tackles (119 solo), six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 27 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Henning entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad. He spent his final two collegiate seasons at Northwestern (2023-24), where he played in 24 games with 19 starts and recorded 104 receptions for 1,021 yards (9.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He added 118 rushing yards on 32 attempts (3.7 avg.) and one touchdown, along with 15 kickoff returns for 330 yards (22.0 avg.) and 22 punt returns for 205 yards (9.3 avg.). Henning transferred from Michigan following the 2022 season after playing in 33 games with three starts in three seasons with the Wolverines (2020-22).

Herring has appeared in 28 career games with one start in four seasons with Kansas City (2022-25), recording 28 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in four postseason games, winning Super Bowls LVII and LVIII with the Chiefs. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2021 with Kansas City. Herring played collegiately at Georgia (2017-20), where he appeared in 52 games with 18 starts and recorded 76 tackles (38 solo), 4.0 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He helped the Bulldogs win the SEC Championship Game in 2017.

Joly entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (152nd overall) by Denver in the 2026 NFL Draft and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Broncos. Collegiately, he appeared in 47 career games with 34 starts in four seasons with North Carolina State (2024-25) and UConn (2022-23), recording 166 receptions for 1,978 yards (11.9 avg.) and 15 touchdowns.

Kingston has appeared in nine career games in two seasons with Carolina (2024) and Houston (2025). He also appeared in two postseason games with the Texans. Kingston entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection (215th overall) by San Francisco in the 2024 NFL Draft. He finished his collegiate career at Southern California (2023) after five seasons at Washington State (2018-23), appearing in 48 career games with 36 starts, primarily at left guard and left tackle.

Llewellyn was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.

Priebe entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad. He played his final collegiate season at Michigan (2024), where he started all 13 games at left guard and was an All-Big Ten selection. Prior to Michigan, Priebe was four-year letterman at Northwestern (2020-23), where he appeared in 36 games with 29 starts along the interior offensive line, primarily at left guard. Priebe was named a team captain and earned All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

Sims, who signed with Miami on March 16, 2026, has appeared in 45 career games with eight starts in three seasons with Green Bay (2023-25) and Minnesota (2025), recording 11 receptions for 93 yards (8.5 avg.) and one touchdown. He also played in two postseason games with the Packers in 2023. Sims entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota in 2023. He played collegiately at Baylor (2018-22), where he appeared in 40 games with 30 starts and recorded 78 receptions for 785 yards (10.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in five seasons with the Bears.

Taylor has appeared in five career games in two seasons with Denver (2024-25). He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 with Kansas City and spent time on the practice squad with the Chiefs and Broncos. Taylor finished his collegiate career at Purdue (2022) after four seasons at Indiana (2018-21). He appeared in 53 games with 22 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 108 tackles (92 solo), 2.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.