Dolphins make trade with L.A. Rams

Hunter has appeared in five career games in one season with the Los Angeles Rams (2025). He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (117th overall) by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter played collegiately at Auburn (2021-24), where he appeared in 49 career games with 27 starts and recorded 539 rushing attempts for 3,371 yards (6.3 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, along with 68 receptions for 558 yards (8.2 avg.) and four scores.

Atwell, who signed with Miami on March 13, 2026, has appeared in 64 career games with 27 starts in five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2021-25), recording 105 receptions for 1,535 yards (14.6 avg.) and five touchdowns, in addition to 16 carries for 72 yards (4.5 avg.) and one touchdown. He also appeared in four postseason games with Los Angeles. Atwell entered the NFL as a second-round selection (57th overall) by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Louisville (2018-20), where he appeared in 34 games with 19 starts and recorded 139 receptions for 2,303 yards (16.6 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.