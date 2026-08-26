 Skip to main content
Schedule Set! buy Tickets Now
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 26, 2026 at 04:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed running back Coleman Bennett and waived/injured tight end Cole Turner.

Bennett entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026, with Chicago and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Bears. He finished his collegiate career at Kennesaw State (2025) after a season at Rice (2024) and four years at Bucknell (2020-23). He appeared in 50 career games with 35 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 456 rushing attempts for 1,863 yards (4.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, along with 105 receptions for 985 yards (9.4 avg.) and three scores. Bennett attended Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Turner, who signed with Miami on Jan. 9, 2026, has appeared in 23 career games with three starts in three seasons with Washington (2022-23) and Tennessee (2025), recording 13 receptions for 143 yards (11.0 avg.). He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (149th overall) by Washington in the 2022 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Nevada (2018-21), where he appeared in 45 games with 20 starts and recorded 117 receptions for 1,370 yards (11.7 avg.) and 20 touchdowns.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Coleman BennettRB5-1118523RKennesaw State '26Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.FA ’26

Related Content

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins signed tight end Ethan Conner and inside linebacker Jaheim Thomas and waived center Jim Bonifas and cornerback Ahmari Harvey.

news

Dolphins claim McMillan off waivers

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed cornerback Jai'Onte' McMillan off waivers from Indianapolis.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have released cornerback Nick McCloud.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed inside linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. and waived/injured guard James Ester.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and waived/injured edge Mason Reiger.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Cam Rice and waived safety Tanner Wall.

news

Dolphins activate Bell off NFI

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have activated wide receiver Chris Bell off the non-football injury list.

news

Dolphins sign quarterback Mark Gronowski and inside linebacker Cam Riley

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed quarterback Mark Gronowski and inside linebacker Cam Riley. The team also placed guard/tackle Jamaree Salyer on the injured reserve list and waived/injured cornerback Ethan Robinson.

news

Skyscanner Joins Dolphins as First-Ever Official Travel Partner

The multi-year partnership brings Skyscanner to Hard Rock Stadium through the newly named Skyscanner 300 Level and a dedicated digital travel planner.

news

Dolphins make trade with New England

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have agreed to terms on a trade with New England to acquire tackle Caedan Wallace and a 2029 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round selection, pending a physical.

Advertising