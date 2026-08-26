Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed running back Coleman Bennett and waived/injured tight end Cole Turner.

Bennett entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026, with Chicago and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Bears. He finished his collegiate career at Kennesaw State (2025) after a season at Rice (2024) and four years at Bucknell (2020-23). He appeared in 50 career games with 35 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 456 rushing attempts for 1,863 yards (4.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, along with 105 receptions for 985 yards (9.4 avg.) and three scores. Bennett attended Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.