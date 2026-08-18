Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and waived/injured edge Mason Reiger.

Coleman-Lyles spent the offseason program and part of training camp with Miami after signing with the team on Jan. 21, 2026. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad with Indianapolis. He played collegiately at Illinois (2019-24), where he appeared in 56 career games with 42 starts in six seasons, recording 183 tackles (106 solo), 15.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.