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Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 18, 2026 at 09:19 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and waived/injured edge Mason Reiger.

Coleman-Lyles spent the offseason program and part of training camp with Miami after signing with the team on Jan. 21, 2026. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad with Indianapolis. He played collegiately at Illinois (2019-24), where he appeared in 56 career games with 42 starts in six seasons, recording 183 tackles (106 solo), 15.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Reiger entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Wisconsin (2025) after five seasons at Louisville (2020-24). He appeared in 44 career games with 13 starts, recording 82 tackles (50 solo), 13.0 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He helped the Cardinals reach the ACC Championship Game for the first time in school history in 2023.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Seth Coleman-LylesEDGE6-3246251Illinois ‘25Melbourne, Fla.FA, ‘25

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