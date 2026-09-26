Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have elevated inside linebacker Liam Anderson and edge Clelin Ferrell to the active roster for Sunday's game.
Anderson has played in five career games in three seasons with Indianapolis (2023-24) and Miami (2026), appearing in the Dolphins' Week 2 matchup at San Francisco, where he recorded one solo tackle. He also spent time on the practice squad with Cincinnati in 2025. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis in 2023. Anderson played collegiately at Holy Cross (2018-22), where he appeared in 53 career games with 30 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 37.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a two-time First-Team All-Patriot League choice (2021-22).
Ferrell has appeared in 100 career games with 57 starts in eight seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-22), San Francisco (2023, 2025), Washington (2024), the Los Angeles Chargers (2025) and Miami (2026), recording 184 tackles (96 solo), 21.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He appeared in Miami's Weeks 1 and 2 matchups at Las Vegas and San Francisco, recording three tackles (one solo). Ferrell has also appeared in six postseason games. He was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson (2015-18), where he started in 44 career games and recorded 164 tackles (83 solo), 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.