Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed the following players to the practice squad: inside linebacker Liam Anderson, edge Clelin Ferrell, edge Amari Gainer, defensive lineman Jordan Miller, wide receiver Will Sheppard, cornerback Jaylin Simpson, defensive lineman Mazi Smith and tight end Tre Watson. The team also released quarterback Mark Gronowski from the practice squad.

Anderson has appeared in four career games in two seasons with Indianapolis (2023-24) and spent time on the practice squad with Cincinnati in 2025. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis in 2023. Anderson played collegiately at Holy Cross (2018-22), where he appeared in 53 career games with 30 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 37.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a two-time First Team All-Patriot League choice (2021-22).

Ferrell initially signed with Miami on July 27, 2026, and spent training camp with the team. He has appeared in 98 career games with 57 starts in seven seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-22), San Francisco (2023, 2025), Washington (2024) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2025), recording 181 tackles (95 solo), 21.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also appeared in six postseason games with Las Vegas, Washington and San Francisco. Ferrell was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson (2015-18), where he started in 44 career games and recorded 164 tackles (83 solo), 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 national championship team.

Gainer has appeared in 17 career games in one season with Las Vegas (2024), recording five special teams tackles. He spent time on the practice squad with the Raiders and the Patriots in 2025. Gainer finished his collegiate career at North Carolina (2023), after five seasons at Florida State (2018-22). He appeared in 58 career games with 18 starts throughout his collegiate career and recorded 237 tackles (115 solo), 8.5 sacks, 25.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Gronowski first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and part of training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Iowa (2025) as a graduate transfer after five seasons at South Dakota State (2020-24). Gronowski appeared in 68 games with 67 starts throughout his collegiate career, completing 921-of-1,450 passing attempts (63.5 pct.) for 12,049 yards and 103 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, along with 515 rushing attempts for 2,312 yards (4.5 avg.) and 53 touchdowns. Gronowski, who led South Dakota State to two FCS National Championship titles (2022, 2023), earned 2023 AP FCS first-team All-America honors and won the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He was also a two-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Year (2020, 2023) and a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection (2020, 2023).

Miller entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2024 with Denver and has spent the previous two seasons on the practice squad (2024-25). He finished his collegiate career at SMU (2023), after five seasons at Miami (2018-22). He appeared in 62 games with 16 starts throughout his collegiate career and recorded 86 tackles (35 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Sheppard entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2025 with Green Bay and spent the season on the practice squad. He finished his career as a graduate transfer at Colorado (2024) after four seasons at Vanderbilt (2020-23). He appeared in 55 games with 48 starts throughout his collegiate career and produced 200 receptions for 2,688 yards (13.4 avg.) and 27 touchdowns.

Simpson has appeared in one career game with Green Bay (2025), recording eight tackles (five solo). He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) by Indianapolis in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent the season on the practice squad with the Colts. He played collegiately at Auburn (2019-24), where he appeared in 48 career games with 23 starts and recorded 116 tackles (89 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Smith has appeared in 42 career games with 20 starts in three seasons with Dallas (2023-25) and the New York Jets (2025), recording 57 tackles (31 solo) and 2.0 sacks. He also appeared in one postseason game with Dallas. Smith entered the NFL with Dallas as the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Michigan (2019-22). He appeared in 35 games with 28 starts with the Wolverines and recorded 88 tackles (39 solo), a 0.5 sack, 6.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, earning two All-Big Ten selections (2021-22).