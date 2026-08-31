Dolphins sign nine players to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed the following players to the practice squad: tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, safety Major Burns, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, quarterback Mark Gronowski, running back Jarquez Hunter, edge Rodney McGraw, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, inside linebacker Cam Riley and running backCarlos Washington Jr.

Ayedze initially signed with Miami on June 17, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad with Las Vegas. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in 10 games. Ayedze finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2023) after spending four seasons at Frostburg State (2019-22). He appeared in 43 games with 41 starts throughout his collegiate career.

Burns, who first signed with Miami on June 15, 2026, entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago in 2025. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in nine games, recording 45 tackles (10 solo), four interceptions and eight passes defensed. He played collegiately at LSU (2021-24), where he appeared in 39 games with 33 starts, recording 203 tackles (98 solo), 2.5 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He transferred to LSU from Georgia following the 2020 season.

Franklin was initially acquired by Miami via waivers from New England on Aug. 5, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on July 24, 2026, after a collegiate career at Boston College (2022-25), where he appeared in 44 career games with 30 starts and recorded 93 receptions for 1,010 yards (10.9 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Gronowski first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and part of training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Iowa (2025) as a graduate transfer after five seasons at South Dakota State (2020-24). Gronowski appeared in 68 games with 67 starts throughout his collegiate career, completing 921-of-1,450 passing attempts (63.5 pct.) for 12,049 yards and 103 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, along with 515 rushing attempts for 2,312 yards (4.5 avg.) and 53 touchdowns. Gronowski, who led South Dakota State to two FCS National Championship titles (2022, 2023), earned 2023 AP FCS first-team All-America honors and won the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He was also a two-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Year (2020, 2023) and a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection (2020, 2023).

Hunter, who was originally acquired by Miami via a trade with the Rams on Aug. 27, 2026, has appeared in five career games in one season with Los Angeles (2025). He also appeared in one postseason game with the Rams in 2025. Hunter entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (117th overall) by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn (2021-24), where he appeared in 49 career games with 27 starts and recorded 539 rushing attempts for 3,371 yards (6.3 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, along with 68 receptions for 558 yards (8.2 avg.) and four scores.

McGraw entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Western Michigan (2024-25), where he spent two seasons and appeared in 27 games with one start while recording 64 tackles (24 solo), 8.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spent two seasons at Penn State (2021-22) and one season at Louisville (2023) before transferring to Western Michigan. McGraw appeared in five contests with Penn State and played in one game with Louisville.

Reagor initially signed with Miami on June 2, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 64 career games with 27 starts in five seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21), Minnesota (2022), New England (2023) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2024). He has recorded 86 receptions for 1,037 yards (12.1 avg.) and four touchdowns, along with 61 punt returns for 488 yards (8.0 avg.) and a touchdown and 20 kickoff returns for 498 yards (24.9 avg.) and one score. Reagor entered the NFL as the 21st overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at TCU (2017-19), where he appeared in 38 games with 24 starts and recorded 143 receptions for 2,079 yards (14.5 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.

Riley originally signed with Miami on Aug. 16, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England in 2025, where he spent the offseason program and training camp before signing to the practice squad with Tennessee. Riley finished his collegiate career at Florida State (2024) after four seasons at Auburn (2020-23). He appeared in 60 career games with 12 starts across his collegiate career, recording 167 tackles (94 solo), 3.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.