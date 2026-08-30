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Dolphins make trade with Green Bay

Aug 30, 2026 at 01:19 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers to acquire quarterback Kyle McCord in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.

McCord entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection (181st overall) by Philadelphia in the 2025 NFL Draft and spent the season on the practice squad. He finished his collegiate career at Syracuse (2024) after spending three seasons at Ohio State (2021-23). McCord appeared in 37 career games with 26 starts and completed 661-of-998 passing attempts (66.2 pct.) for 8,555 yards and 61 touchdowns with 20 interceptions, finishing his college career with 22-4 mark as a starting quarterback. He led the NCAA with 4,779 passing yards in 2024 and finished his lone season at Syracuse holding several program records, including single-season passing yards (4,779), single-season touchdown passes (34), passing yards per game (367.6) and consecutive passes without an interception (234). He also tied the school record for most 300-yard passing games in a career (12). McCord earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 after receiving third-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2023.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Kyle McCordQB6-3218231Syracuse ‘25Mount Laurel, N.J.T, '26 (GB)

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