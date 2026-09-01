Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed cornerback Ethan Bonner and edge Max Llewellyn to the practice squad and released tight end Jeremiah Franklin and inside linebacker Cam Riley from the practice squad.

Bonner has appeared in 21 career games in three seasons with Miami (2023-25), recording nine tackles (five solo), one interception, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Dolphins in 2023. Bonner entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2023. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford (2018-22), where he played in 20 games with 15 starts and recorded 56 tackles (42 solo), 12 passes defensed and four tackles for loss.

Franklin was initially acquired by Miami via waivers from New England on Aug. 5, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on July 24, 2026, after a collegiate career at Boston College (2022-25), where he appeared in 44 career games with 30 starts and recorded 93 receptions for 1,010 yards (10.9 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Llewellyn was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.