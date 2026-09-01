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Dolphins make practice squad moves

Sep 01, 2026 at 06:40 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed cornerback Ethan Bonner and edge Max Llewellyn to the practice squad and released tight end Jeremiah Franklin and inside linebacker Cam Riley from the practice squad.

Bonner has appeared in 21 career games in three seasons with Miami (2023-25), recording nine tackles (five solo), one interception, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Dolphins in 2023. Bonner entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2023. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford (2018-22), where he played in 20 games with 15 starts and recorded 56 tackles (42 solo), 12 passes defensed and four tackles for loss.

Franklin was initially acquired by Miami via waivers from New England on Aug. 5, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on July 24, 2026, after a collegiate career at Boston College (2022-25), where he appeared in 44 career games with 30 starts and recorded 93 receptions for 1,010 yards (10.9 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Llewellyn was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.

Riley originally signed with Miami on Aug. 16, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England in 2025, where he spent the offseason program and training camp before signing to the practice squad with Tennessee. Riley finished his collegiate career at Florida State (2024) after four seasons at Auburn (2020-23). He appeared in 60 career games with 12 starts across his collegiate career, recording 167 tackles (94 solo), 3.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Ethan BonnerCB6-1192263Stanford '23The Woodlands, TexasUDFA, '26
Max LlewllynEDGE6-526024RIowa '26Urbandale, IowaD7, '26

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