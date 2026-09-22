Dolphins make roster moves

Basso entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver in 2026 and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He played collegiately at Oregon (2022-25), appearing in 53 career games and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, along with second-team all-conference recognition in 2025.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 19 career games with two starts in three seasons with Washington (2023-24) and Buffalo (2025), recording eight tackles (two solo), three passes defensed and two special teams tackles. He appeared in one postseason game with Buffalo. Jones Jr. entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (233rd overall) by Washington in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Louisiana (2017-22), where he appeared in 65 career games with 45 starts and recorded 209 tackles (110 solo), 17.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, one interception, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.