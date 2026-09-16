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Dolphins make roster moves

Sep 16, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed safety Kyle Louis on the injured reserve list and signed cornerback Jaylin Simpson to the active roster off the practice squad. The team also signed long snapper Cal Adomitis to the practice squad.

Adomitis has appeared in 58 career games with Cincinnati (2022-24) and Philadelphia (2025). He also appeared in three postseason games with the Bengals. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati in 2022 following a five-year collegiate career at Pittsburgh (2017-21), where he appeared in 64 games and recorded 13 special teams tackles (seven solo). He finished his Pitt career as one of the most accomplished long snappers in program history, earning 2021 All-America honors and the Patrick Mannelly Award, presented to the top collegiate senior long snapper in the FBS.

Louis made his NFL debut in Miami's season opener at Las Vegas after being selected by Miami in the fourth round (138th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Pittsburgh (2022-25), where he appeared in 37 career games with 26 starts and recorded 201 tackles (93 solo), 10.0 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection in 2024, while earning second-team all-conference honors in 2025.

Simpson has appeared in one career game with Green Bay (2025), recording eight tackles (five solo). He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) by Indianapolis in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent the season on the practice squad with the Colts. He played collegiately at Auburn (2019-24), where he appeared in 48 career games with 23 starts and recorded 116 tackles (89 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Cal AdomitisLS6-2235285Pittsburgh '22Pittsburgh, Pa.FA, '26
Jaylin SimpsonCB6-0180261Auburn '24Brunswick, Ga.FA, '26

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