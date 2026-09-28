Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed running back De'Von Achane on the injured reserve list and waived defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. The team also released edge Clelin Ferrell and defensive lineman Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

Achane has appeared in 47 career games with 39 starts in four seasons with Miami (2023-26), recording 578 carries for 3,184 yards (5.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns, along with 179 receptions for 1,326 yards (7.4 avg.) and 13 scores. He has also appeared in one postseason game with the Dolphins. A Pro Bowl selection in 2025 and a 2026 team captain, Achane led the NFL in yards per carry (5.7) last year and recorded the third-most rushing yards (1,350) and the second-most yards from scrimmage (1,838) in a single season in team history. He was also voted the 2025 Dan Marino Most Valuable Player by the South Florida media who regularly cover the team. Achane entered the NFL as a third-round selection (84th overall) by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft, after a collegiate career at Texas A&M.

Cooper Jr. has appeared in three career games with Cleveland (2025) and Miami (2026), recording one tackle. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad with the Lions and the Browns. Cooper Jr. finished his collegiate career at Houston (2024), where he started 12 games and recorded 46 tackles (25 solo), 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He transferred to Houston from Tulane following the 2023 season after appearing in 39 career games with 15 starts and recording 73 tackles (37 solo), 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and one forced fumble in three seasons (2021-23) with the Green Wave.

Ferrell has appeared in 101 career games with 57 starts in eight seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-22), San Francisco (2023, 2025), Washington (2024), the Los Angeles Chargers (2025) and Miami (2026), recording 184 tackles (96 solo), 21.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He appeared in three games with Miami this year, recording three tackles (one solo). Ferrell has also appeared in six postseason games. He was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson (2015-18), where he started in 44 career games and recorded 164 tackles (83 solo), 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.