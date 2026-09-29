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Dolphins make roster moves

Sep 29, 2026 at 04:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed inside linebacker Shaka Heyward off Cincinnati's practice squad. Additionally, the team signed guard James Ester to the practice squad.

Ester first joined the Dolphins on May 14, 2026 when he was awarded off waivers to Miami. He entered the NFL in 2024 as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay, where he spent two seasons (2024-25) on the practice squad. Ester played collegiately at Northern Illinois (2019-23), where he played defensive tackle, appearing in 49 career games with 43 starts and recording 121 tackles (50 solo), 9.0 sacks, 20.0 tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Heyward has appeared in 18 career games in two seasons with Cincinnati (2024-25), recording eight tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, adding 14 special teams tackles (six solo) and one special teams forced fumble. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati in 2025. Heyward played collegiately at Duke (2018-22), where he appeared in 51 career games with 41 starts and recorded 340 tackles (175 solo), 11.5 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and five fumble recoveries.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
James EsterG6-3310251Northern Illinois '24Detroit, Mich.FA, ‘26
Shaka HeywardILB6-3238263Duke ‘22Dacula, Ga.FA, ‘26

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