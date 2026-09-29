Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed inside linebacker Shaka Heyward off Cincinnati's practice squad. Additionally, the team signed guard James Ester to the practice squad.

Ester first joined the Dolphins on May 14, 2026 when he was awarded off waivers to Miami. He entered the NFL in 2024 as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay, where he spent two seasons (2024-25) on the practice squad. Ester played collegiately at Northern Illinois (2019-23), where he played defensive tackle, appearing in 49 career games with 43 starts and recording 121 tackles (50 solo), 9.0 sacks, 20.0 tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.