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Dolphins sign Cooper Jr. to practice squad

Sep 30, 2026 at 11:30 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. to the practice squad.

Cooper Jr. first joined the Dolphins on Jan. 9, 2026, and spent the offseason program, training camp and the first three weeks of the season with the team. He has appeared in four career games with Cleveland (2025) and Miami (2026), recording one tackle. Cooper Jr. entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad with the Lions and the Browns. He finished his collegiate career at Houston (2024), where he started 12 games and recorded 46 tackles (25 solo), 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He transferred to Houston from Tulane following the 2023 season after appearing in 39 career games with 15 starts and recording 73 tackles (37 solo), 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and one forced fumble in three seasons (2021-23) with the Green Wave.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Keith Cooper Jr.DL6-5285231Houston '25Dickinson, TexasFA, ‘26

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