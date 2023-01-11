Miami Dolphins Prepare For The Playoffs 

We're in! After earning a 11-6 victory over the New York Jets and completing their third consecutive winning regular season (9-8), the Miami Dolphins are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Dolphins will make their way to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m. for an AFC Wild Card showdown.
Jan 11, 2023 at 03:20 PM
Top Quotes | Media Availability - January 11
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Skylar Thompson, tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard met with the media this week as the team faces off against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday, Jan. 15. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
It's time for playoffs! The Dolphins are going back on the road for the playoffs. The Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills is on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.