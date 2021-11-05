PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand

MIAMI GARDENS, FL. (November 5, 2021) - The Miami Dolphins today announced the launch of the "347 Club," a wine subscription service featuring the team, city of Miami and state of Florida in a series of premium handcrafted wines under the brand name Unmatched Napa Valley. The subscription club and wine brand were developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California, Napa Valley.

Unmatched Napa Valley will celebrate the winning history of the Dolphins and capture the spirit of Miami which is found in its culture, history and diversity and shared through its art, music, and food. Club membership will feature two shipments of premium wine per year of six bottles as well as the option to add additional wines based on club seniority. Club members will also gain access to a private member store to replenish their cellars and send special wooden box gift sets to family, friends and colleagues. Each bottle will tell the story of an aspect of the team or honor unique qualities, culture, traditions, or locations of Miami and Florida. A portion of sales generated from the memberships will benefit the Dolphins Challenge Cancer where 100 percent of every dollar raised goes back to innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"The 347 Club is a unique opportunity to connect our fans to the vibrant spirit, culture and history of Miami and the Miami Dolphins," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Fairwinds Estate Winery has been a great partner with a rich history of quality and service, and we are proud to work with them on Unmatched Napa Valley."

A total collection of 6 varietals have been developed and will be released each season in two shipments. The inaugural and first release of wine will arrive in December 2021, with the second scheduled for late March 2022 in time for the NFL Draft. Each shipment will arrive in a keepsake fire-branded Miami Dolphins wooden wine crate.

Those who enroll in membership early will establish seniority and have opportunities to purchase limited production wines and attend future private events in Miami and at Fairwinds Estate Winery in Napa Valley. To receive shipments and be eligible to purchase additional bottles and gift sets, fans must be a member of the 347 Club.

The first 3 wines of the inaugural shipment will include:

1) MIA: A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend.

2) Heart & Sol: An elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay.

3) 72: A Napa Valley sparkling brut made in the traditional champagne method.

"Miami is a city like no other – truly unmatched," said Brandon Chaney, Proprietor and CEO of Fairwinds Estate Winery. "Every time I visit, I am mesmerized by the natural beauty and the energy and rich cultural experiences. I am truly honored to make these handcrafted Napa Valley wines for the Miami Dolphins and celebrate the culture, diversity, people and history of such a special team and place."