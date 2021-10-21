PRESS RELEASE: Solis Health Plans Announces Partnership with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Oct 21, 2021 at 02:30 PM
SolisHealthPlans
Solis Health Plans Logo

Doral, Fla. (October 21, 2021) -- Solis Health Plans, a 4-star Florida Medicare Advantage plan, is pleased to announce a three-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins and the Hard Rock Stadium. As an Official Medicare Partner, Solis will collaborate with the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to introduce impactful and unique experiences for senior Dolphins fans.

Miami-based and community-focused, Solis will work together with the Dolphins' "On This Day" Social Media Content Series to illustrate various key moments throughout the history of the franchise, a narrative which will carry over into Hard Rock Stadium's "Guest Experience Headquarters" located in four areas throughout the stadium. Additionally, Solis will be the Presenting Sponsor of the November 7th home game versus the Houston Texans to coincide with the Medicare Advantage annual enrollment period.

"As locals and a locally based company, many of us born and raised in Miami, we are true fans of our South Florida teams, especially the Miami Dolphins," says Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "We focus on putting the community first, and our personal and company values are strongly aligned with those of the Dolphins organization."

"We are delighted to work with Solis on a series of programs that recognize both organizations' commitment to innovation, customer service and the community," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Solis has a shared dedication to South Florida and passion for senior care. We are thrilled about this relationship."

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering an outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers. Solis offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is a 4-star, NCQA Accredited HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually-eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

