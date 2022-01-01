Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

Jan 01, 2022 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive lineman Adam Butler and safety Brandon Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also activated linebacker Brennan Scarlett off injured reserve. Miami elevated wide receiver Kirk Merritt and center Cameron Tom as COVID-19 replacements and defensive back Chris Milton as a standard elevation for Sunday's game. The Dolphins placed cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Sheldrick Redwine on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Butler joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 17, 2021. He has played in all 15 games with one start for Miami this year, totaling 16 tackles (nine solo), two sacks and three passes defensed. Butler played his first four NFL seasons in New England (2017-20) and has appeared in 78 career games with 13 starts, totaling 112 tackles (63 solo), 17.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 5, 2017.

Jones has played in 29 career games with 15 starts, totaling 122 tackles (77 solo), 6.0 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2021, he's totaled five sacks, which is the most by a defensive back in a single season in Dolphins history and leads the NFL this year. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (70th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Scarlett joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 22, 2021 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 23, 2021. He's played in 11 games with four starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 15 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed. Scarlett played the first five seasons of his NFL career (2016-20) for Houston. He's played in a total of 67 career games with 26 starts, making 135 tackles (80 solo), 5.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Scarlett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 6, 2016.

Merritt has spent each of the past two seasons (2020-21) on Miami's practice squad. He has played two career games, recording one reception for 13 yards. Merritt originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on April 29, 2020. He earned back-to-back first-team All-Sun Belt honors at Arkansas State in 2018 and 2019.

Tom joined the Dolphins on Feb. 3, 2021 and spent most of the season on Miami's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster on Nov. 10, 2021 and made his first appearance for the Dolphins in Week 12 vs. Carolina. Tom spent four seasons (2017-20) with New Orleans. During his career, he's played in 13 NFL games with one start and two playoff appearances. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2017.

Milton joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 29, 2021. He's played in 55 NFL games with one start over five seasons with two teams – Indianapolis (2016-18) and Tennessee (2019-20). Milton has recorded 13 career tackles (10 solo), two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He's also totaled 23 career special teams tackles (18 solo) and appeared in two postseason games. Milton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 2, 2016.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Adam Butler DL 6-5 295 4/12/94 5 Vanderbilt '17 Duncanville, Texas UFA, '21 (NE)
Brandon Jones S 6-1 191 4/2/98 2 Texas '20 Nacogdoches, Texas D3, '20
Kirk Merritt WR 6-1 214 1/5/97 2 Arkansas St. '20 Destrehan, La. FA, '20
Chris Milton DB 5-11 190 9/15/92 6 Georgia Tech '16 Waycross, Ga. FA, '21
Brennan Scarlett LB 6-4 263 7/31/93 6 Stanford '16 Portland, Ore. UFA, '21 (Hou.)
Cameron Tom C 6-4 300 6/21/95 5 S. Mississippi '17 Baton Rouge, La. FA, '21

