Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Ahmed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Ahmed is in his second season with the Dolphins (2020-21) and has played in 18 career games with four starts. He has totaled 129 career carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and three touchdowns and added 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020 and was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020.