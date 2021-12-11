Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Ahmed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 11, 2021 at 04:32 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ahmed is in his second season with the Dolphins (2020-21) and has played in 18 career games with four starts. He has totaled 129 career carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and three touchdowns and added 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020 and was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020.

Salvon Ahmed 2021 Headshot

Salvon Ahmed

#26 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: Washington

