Roster Moves: Dolphins place second-round tender on Needham

Needham has played in 45 career games with 22 starts for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He has totaled 171 tackles (125 solo), three sacks, six interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Needham played in all 17 games with 5 starts and also scored his first touchdown on an interception return at New Orleans in Week 16. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent out of UTEP with Miami on May 9, 2019.