Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR River Cracraft

Cracraft has played in 24 games with one start in his NFL career, making stops in Denver (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-21). He's totaled seven career receptions for 85 yards (12.1 avg.). Cracraft also has experience on special teams with 17 career punt returns for 80 yards (4.7 avg.), three kickoff returns for 43 yards (14.3 avg.) and five special teams tackles (three solo). He originally entered the NFL on Oct. 18, 2017 when he was signed to Denver's practice squad.