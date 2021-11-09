Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign Evan Boehm to Practice Squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Evan Boehm to the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate LB Biegel and WR Merritt
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins awarded Hodge off waivers
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from Cincinnati.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place WR Parker on IR
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand
'347 Club' Memberships Available Now and Club Seniority Based on Sign Up Date
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 8
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster. They have also elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for Sunday's game.
PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Presents $6.3M Contribution in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) presented a record breaking $6.3M contribution in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, during an on-field halftime celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign QB Dolegala to Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Arcade1Up Announce Multi-Year Partnership
Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, designed to elevate the in-game experience at Hard Rock Stadium.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine and RB Johnson, Place RB Brown and DB McCourty on IR
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine off Carolina's practice squad and placed running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty on injured reserve. The team also signed running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 7
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. The team also elevated center Cameron Tom to the active roster for Sunday's game.