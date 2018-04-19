Six Former Players Sign One Day Deals

Cross, Carey and Duhe all played only for the Dolphins during their NFL careers, while Chambers, Fields and Soliai had brief stints with other teams.

But all of them always were recognizable as Dolphins players.

"It's something I wanted to do for quite some time now," said Chambers, who played for the Dolphins from 2001 until he was traded to the San Diego Chargers during the 2007 season. "This is my home. When did leave here in 2007, I cried so hard. I felt empty from that feeling. Just to get that opportunity to sign back with the team is going to bring me closer. Now I feel like I'm complete."

The six players all were asked for their favorite memories from their time with the Dolphins.

Carey mentioned the December 2008 victory at a frigid Arrowhead Stadium in December 2008 that was part of the Dolphins' run to the AFC East title; Chambers mentioned the Thanksgiving Day victory at Dallas in 2003 when he scored three touchdowns; Cross mentioned the 1992 AFC Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium, though he says the loss against Buffalo still haunts him to this day; Duhe offered the 1982 AFC Championship Game against the Jets when he had three interceptions, including a pick-six; Fields talked about a 2010 game against the Jets when he averaged 56.4 yards on 10 punts to help the Dolphins pull out a 10-6 victory at the Meadowlands; and Solia mentioned another game against the Jets when he got the start because of an injury and on the first play pushed back perennial Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold to get to Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.