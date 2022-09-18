Tagovailoa Leads Historic Comeback to Beat Baltimore 42-38 on the Road

Jackson then responded with a 79-yard touchdown run to up the Ravens' lead back to 21, 35-14, with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Miami would not back down.

Tagovailoa orchestrated yet another 75-yard scoring drive, this time finishing it off with a two-yard pass to wide receiver River Cracraft. The fourth-year wideout's first career touchdown reception cut the deficit to 14, 35-21 with 12:12 remaining in the game.

That drive would set the tone on both sides of the ball for the rest of the game.

The Dolphins defense held Baltimore's rushing attack to -1 yards in the fourth quarter and did not give up a single third down conversion as the Ravens went 0-for-4.

Tagovailoa found his three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 7:47 to play and again on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 5:19 to play.

In just 6:53 of game time, the Dolphins scored 21 points to tie the game at 35.

A 51-yard field goal from Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker put the Ravens back up three, 38-35.

Then, it was Tua Time. With 2:12 to play, Tagovailoa took over from the Miami 32-yard line with two timeouts, needing a field goal to tie and a touchdown to take the lead.