Takeaways: Hafley, Brooks, Willis meet with media on report day

The Dolphins have been hard at work since the January arrivals of new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley. All the roster moves, staff hires and scheme implementation served as the lead-up to the present. Veterans reported to the Baptist Health Training Complex Tuesday, with the first practice of the new campaign kicking off Wednesday morning.

We've learned a lot about this team and who they are going to be over the last seven months. The biggest breadcrumbs from the offseason came via extensions for All-Pro selections Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer and Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane.

"I think it sends a really positive message," Hafley said. "One, production, if you're here and you do a really good job on the field. Two, you do things the right way, you're a good teammate, you're a good person, you make good decisions on and off the field; you'll be rewarded. And I think that's a very clear, very good message to send the younger players on this team."

Brooks spoke to the media for the first time since his extension earlier this month. The NFL's leading tackler in 2025 listed unfinished business and teammate relationships as the top two reasons for his desire to remain with the program. He also appreciates the demeanor and approach of the new men in charge.

"They just come in and work, put their heads down," Brooks said of Sullivan and Hafley. "They didn't come in with a loud entrance. They didn't try to make themselves bigger than anything. Right away Haf was pretty clear in what he expected from us personally and as a team. Same thing with Jon-Eric. So, I appreciate the way that they've come in and am excited to work with them and help them to help us be successful."

Brooks' play over the last two years in Miami speaks for itself. As the on-field product ratchets up for the Miami linebacker, so does his leadership reach.

"I think you got to have total buy-in. And the truth is, 100% buy-in is not realistic for any industry, organization, any team," Brooks said. "But I think if you can have the majority bought in, I think that is what's going to help us to get over that hump. And I think the way that we do that is having our leaders at each position leading. Leading in every way on and off the field, because I think they tie into both."

Prior to the extensions, Miami's big move of the offseason was the acquisition of free agent quarterback Malik Willis. He organized workouts in Jacksonville over the summer break, bringing a handful of teammates along with him.

"I try to take away little things that you probably don't notice just looking around," he said. "Like, who gets out of their breaks faster, who I can throw to a little earlier rather than later, who likes it right on them, or do they like it above their head? Just all those types of things that can help you be successful as far as like minimizing risk.

A third-round pick in 2022, Willis enters his first training camp as the presumed starter, but his mindset remains centered on competing.

"I'm just trying to do whatever I can to earn that role every day," Willis said. "Put the work in, put the time in and earn the respect from my teammates – I think that's what's most vital and most important, more than a paycheck or more than a position that other people say you're in. I just try to focus on that and continue to get better."

Hafley announced that every player passed their initial conditioning test Tuesday, but the real assessment lies ahead when the pads come on. He also provided several injury updates.

Running back De'Von Achane and offensive tackle Austin Jackson are ready to go after being limited during OTAs. Hafley expects cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck to return this season after both players were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list last week.

"They'll be a little bit further off," Hafley said of Baker Jr. and Duck. "They'll be further off down the road. At some point this season, I see them coming back."

Hafley also provided an update on rookie wide receiver Chris Bell, who was placed on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from an injury suffered at Louisville last year.

"I think he's in a really good place right now, and we'll see, but I don't think it's like way off in the distance," Hafley said. "I am excited where he's at. "I can get a smirk on my face and have some optimism there. He's worked really hard."