Tank Carradine Hungry, Thankful For Opportunity To Revive His Career

“I’m looking at it as a big opportunity,” Carradine said. “It’s a chance for me to get my career back on track. I thank the coaches for giving me this opportunity. I’ve got to get my career back on track and just be there for my team and do everything I need to do, set the edge in the run and be able to play third down in the passing game.”

Carradine joined the Dolphins after being out of football since early last October when he was released by the Oakland Raiders.

His experience in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes, along with his experience, made him attractive for the Dolphins and he jumped at the chance to get back into the NFL.