Dolphins Sign Tank Carradine & Jomal Wiltz

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Tank Carradine and cornerback Jomal Wiltz.
Carradine is a five-year NFL veteran who played four seasons (2014-17) with San Francisco and one (2018) with Oakland. He has appeared in 45 career games with eight starts and totaled 77 tackles (55 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Carradine originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by San Francisco in the 2013 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Florida State, where he earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2012.
Wiltz spent the entire 2018 season and all but one week of the 2017 season on New England’s practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017. He played collegiately at Iowa State. As a senior in 2016, he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and was seventh in the Big 12 with 11 pass breakups.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Tank Carradine
|DE
|6-4
|270
|2/18/90
|5
|FSU '13
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|FA, '19
|Jomal Wiltz
|CB
|5-10
|190
|10/23/94
|1
|Iowa State '17
|Galena Park, Texas
|FA, '19