Advertising

Friday, Feb 15, 2019 02:50 PM

Dolphins Sign Tank Carradine & Jomal Wiltz

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Tank Carradine and cornerback Jomal Wiltz.

Carradine is a five-year NFL veteran who played four seasons (2014-17) with San Francisco and one (2018) with Oakland. He has appeared in 45 career games with eight starts and totaled 77 tackles (55 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Carradine originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by San Francisco in the 2013 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Florida State, where he earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2012.

Wiltz spent the entire 2018 season and all but one week of the 2017 season on New England’s practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017. He played collegiately at Iowa State. As a senior in 2016, he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and was seventh in the Big 12 with 11 pass breakups.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tank Carradine DE 6-4 270 2/18/90 5 FSU '13 Cincinnati, Ohio FA, '19
Jomal Wiltz CB 5-10 190 10/23/94 1 Iowa State '17 Galena Park, Texas FA, '19

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Announce Staff Additions To Marketing, Partnerships & Ticketing Teams
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Staff Additions To Marketing, Partnerships & Ticketing Teams

DCC Hosts Fourth Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented By Moss Construction
news

DCC Hosts Fourth Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented By Moss Construction

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions
news

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Dolphins Re-sign Long Snapper John Denney
news

Dolphins Re-sign Long Snapper John Denney

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application for FOOTBALL UNITES™ Project Change Scholarship
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application for FOOTBALL UNITES™ Project Change Scholarship

Miami Dolphins Name Brian Flores Head Coach
news

Miami Dolphins Name Brian Flores Head Coach

Dee Delaney  Signed To Reserve/Futures Contract
news

Dee Delaney  Signed To Reserve/Futures Contract

Front Office Moves Announced, Marvin Allen Named Assistant GM
news

Front Office Moves Announced, Marvin Allen Named Assistant GM

Miami Youth Flag Football Team Wins NFL Flag Championship At Pro Bowl
news

Miami Youth Flag Football Team Wins NFL Flag Championship At Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program

Dolphins Sign Jake Rudock
news

Dolphins Sign Jake Rudock

Advertising