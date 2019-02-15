Dolphins Sign Tank Carradine & Jomal Wiltz

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Tank Carradine and cornerback Jomal Wiltz.

Carradine is a five-year NFL veteran who played four seasons (2014-17) with San Francisco and one (2018) with Oakland. He has appeared in 45 career games with eight starts and totaled 77 tackles (55 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Carradine originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by San Francisco in the 2013 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Florida State, where he earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2012.